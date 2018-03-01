'Go Red' For Women and support the AHA

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Someone dies from heart disease, stroke or another cardiovascular disease every 43 seconds in this country.
The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women movement is the world's largest network standing together to end heart disease and stroke in women.
For more than a decade, AHA has led the fight to protect women's hearts through research and education.
You can support the initiative by asking women and men in your life to Go Red by supporting the American Heart Association at one of their community luncheons.
Your support will help fund innovative research for new treatments, provide programs and services for survivors and their families and help more of our loved ones lower their risk.
It's also a chance to come by and say hi to our ABC13 anchors who will emcee these wonderful events. For more information about the American Heart Association, click here: www.heart.org
Below is information on how you can purchase a ticket to the Go Red for Women luncheons:
Northwest Harris County Go Red for Women Luncheon
Friday, April 20, 2018
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Location: Norris Conference Centers, Red Oak Ballroom, City Centre 816 Town and Country Blvd #210, Houston, TX 77024
For more info about this event click here
Montgomery County Go Red for Women Luncheon
Friday, May 11, 2018
Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Location: Woodlands Waterway Marriott, 1601 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, Texas 77380
For more info about this event click here
Houston Go Red for Women Luncheon
Friday, May 18, 2018
Time: 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Location: The Post Oak at Uptown Houston, 1600 West Loop South
For more info about this event click here