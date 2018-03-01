EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3159414" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - Red Bean Chili

2 tbsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil1 tsp. GOYA Ground Cumin1 tsp. GOYA Minced Garlic1 tsp. GOYA Oregano leaf1 packet Sazón GOYA Natural and Complete2 tbsp. GOYA Golden Cooking Wine2 cans (15.5 oz. each) GOYA Black Beans, undrained2 GOYA Bay Leaves 1 tsp. brown sugar1 tsp. GOYA White Distilled VinegarGOYA Adobo with Pepper, to tasteFinely chopped white onions- Heat oil in large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. Add beef; season with Adobo. Cook, breaking up meat with spoon, until browned, 7-10 minutes.- Add onions, peppers and garlic to pot; Cook until onions are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.- Stir in chili powder and cumin, cooking until fragrant, about 2 minutes more.- Stir in remaining ingredients, breaking up tomatoes with spoon. Bring liquid to boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes break down, chili thickens and flavors come together, about 30 minutes. Serve warm.