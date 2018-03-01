FOOD & DRINK

Meal prep boards help you save time and money

Meal prep boards can make planning your meals for the week easier and save you money.

If you've checked out family food blogs recently, you've probably seen buzz about meal prep boards.

Some busy moms and dads swear by them.

Here's how to create one, and how they can save you time and money.

Get a cork board, black board or white board.

Pin or write your weekly meal plans on it.

Keep track of what you're making each night for dinner.

Use another board as your shopping list.

Write down what you're low on and then buy what you need on Saturday or Sunday.

If all of your ingredients are at home, you can cook for the week on the weekend.

It also helps cut down on those random grocery store stops during the week, which can end up costing you more money.

If physical boards aren't your thing, try apps like Pepper Plate or Meal Board.

You can also find the classic cookbook Joy of Cooking to search through thousands of recipes based on how simple you need them to be.

