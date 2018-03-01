Man confronts suspected drunk driver in San Antonio after he crashes into concrete barrier

Man tries to stop suspected drunk driver in San Antonio (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
A man in San Antonio took matters into his own hands with an alleged drunk driver.

Deandre Lewis was a passenger of a car when he saw another driver crash into a concrete barrier on the highway on Feb. 27.

Lewis captured it on video and posted it on Twitter.

Both cars pulled over and Lewis got out and confronted the suspected drunk driver.

"Hey man, you are done driving, get out of the car," said Lewis in the video. "He is drunk as hell, call the police."

Manuel Rodriguez-Rojas, 61, was arrested for driving while impaired.

So far, the video on Twitter has generated more than 16,000 retweets with 830,000 views.
