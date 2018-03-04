Thousands of volunteers are going to give back their spring break and help with Harvey recovery efforts.Many of our neighbors are still displaced from their flood-damaged homes, so the organization "8 Days of Hope" is putting together a huge rebuilding effort during Spring Break, March 10 to 24.They'll be focusing on helping those in southeast Houston and Galveston County. The goal is to build over 700 homes for free.You can register at. The deadline to sign up is today, March 4th.