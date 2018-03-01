SOCIETY

In the heart of Houston: 10 things we love about Discovery Green

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what we love about this green space in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Discovery Green officially became a part of the city's landscape when it opened on April 13, 2008.

The park is now about to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

From yoga to eating at the park's restaurants, there's plenty to do.

In fact, it's about to kick off another milestone - holding a new concert series.

It begins March 1. Rapper Bun B will kick it off.

In honor of the anniversary, here's why we love Discovery Green.

1.The artwork

Discovery Green has hosted many temporary art installations over the years.

Recent ones include Hello Trees! A Walking Serenade, which ended Feb. 25.

Good thing the Synchronicity of Color art boxes are here to stay.

The permanent installation was completed in 2008, the same year that the park opened.

2. A great place to take pictures

If you're looking for a new backdrop for those Instagram photos, you might stop here.

You can take professional photos here, but you'll need to apply.

3. It's perfect for a Super Bowl party

Discovery Green was one of the main places to be during Super Bowl LI.

Fans went there for the Super Bowl Live fan festival along with concerts headlined by Solange and ZZ Top.

4. It's made for music

Speaking of concerts, you can still catch shows there.

For kids who want to take the stage one day, music workshops are also hosted at Discovery Green.

Check the calendar for dates.

5. It turns into an ice rink

Discovery Green turns into a winter wonderland in November through January.

The ICE at Discovery Green is free to visit, but if you want to lace up a pair of skates, it's $14.

The area also becomes a roller rink around March.

6. Dogs are welcome

Bring your four-legged friends to Discovery Green.

It features dog runs for large and small dogs.

7. It really is green!

The park was designed with the environment in mind. According to the Discovery Green website, it was also built with "green" technology methods to make it renewable and sustainable.

8. You can spend some green on the green

Go shopping once a month at the Flea by Night market.

You can find vintage items and crafts by local artists and designers.

9. There's plenty of room for a picnic

Pack up lunch and a blanket and get comfortable on the Sarofim Picnic Lawn.

The space also has picnic tables.

You can hold a small event there, but you need to apply.

10. It's in the heart of downtown

Discovery Green is not far from Minute Maid Park and Toyota Center.

It's also right next to the George R. Brown Convention Center.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydiscovery greenparkHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video