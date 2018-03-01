HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Discovery Green officially became a part of the city's landscape when it opened on April 13, 2008.
The park is now about to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.
From yoga to eating at the park's restaurants, there's plenty to do.
In fact, it's about to kick off another milestone - holding a new concert series.
It begins March 1. Rapper Bun B will kick it off.
In honor of the anniversary, here's why we love Discovery Green.
1.The artwork
Discovery Green has hosted many temporary art installations over the years.
Recent ones include Hello Trees! A Walking Serenade, which ended Feb. 25.
Good thing the Synchronicity of Color art boxes are here to stay.
The permanent installation was completed in 2008, the same year that the park opened.
2. A great place to take pictures
If you're looking for a new backdrop for those Instagram photos, you might stop here.
You can take professional photos here, but you'll need to apply.
3. It's perfect for a Super Bowl party
Discovery Green was one of the main places to be during Super Bowl LI.
Fans went there for the Super Bowl Live fan festival along with concerts headlined by Solange and ZZ Top.
4. It's made for music
Speaking of concerts, you can still catch shows there.
For kids who want to take the stage one day, music workshops are also hosted at Discovery Green.
Check the calendar for dates.
5. It turns into an ice rink
Discovery Green turns into a winter wonderland in November through January.
The ICE at Discovery Green is free to visit, but if you want to lace up a pair of skates, it's $14.
The area also becomes a roller rink around March.
6. Dogs are welcome
Bring your four-legged friends to Discovery Green.
It features dog runs for large and small dogs.
7. It really is green!
The park was designed with the environment in mind. According to the Discovery Green website, it was also built with "green" technology methods to make it renewable and sustainable.
8. You can spend some green on the green
Go shopping once a month at the Flea by Night market.
You can find vintage items and crafts by local artists and designers.
9. There's plenty of room for a picnic
Pack up lunch and a blanket and get comfortable on the Sarofim Picnic Lawn.
The space also has picnic tables.
You can hold a small event there, but you need to apply.
10. It's in the heart of downtown
Discovery Green is not far from Minute Maid Park and Toyota Center.
It's also right next to the George R. Brown Convention Center.