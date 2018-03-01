Victim killed in motel shooting was deadly stabbing suspect

Police are investigating a triple shooting at a motel in southeast Houston.The shooting happened at the Sampson Motel on Sampson at Bremond shortly before 6 a.m.Investigators say the shooter wanted his victim to come to the door so he could open fire.The victim was shot in the face and chest. He is now dead.Two other victims, both women, were also shot in the motel room.One was shot in the leg, the other woman was shot in the foot.They are the only witnesses to the murder."The girls apparently ran out and then fell onto the street and that's when patrol arrived and called EMS," said JT Barringer with HPD.Here's where things get a little complicated.ABC13 exclusively learned that the same sergeant investigating a murder that happened just blocks from this motel shooting on Nov. 11 on Tierwester was also investigating this deadly motel shooting.In that murder, Tyrone Oveal was stabbed to death in an apparent love triangle that turned deadly.Investigators say the man they believe was Oveal's killer was the victim who was shot and killed in the motel Thursday morning.The sergeant on both cases said he was about to present the Tierwester murder case to the district attorney's office for charges. Now, the suspect is dead.Investigators are now trying to piece all of this together.The names of the motel victims have not been released.