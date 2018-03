EMBED >More News Videos First Mutton Bustin' champ of 2018 is cancer survivor

RodeoHouston gave out another title for the Mutton Bustin' competition.Tyler Rowe, a 6-year-old boy from Rosharon, scored a 92 Wednesday night.He said he wants to be a monster truck driver when he grows up.Congrats, Tyler!Registration for Mutton Bustin' is closed for 2018, but you can sign your child up for next year in November.