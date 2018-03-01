TRAVEL

United Airlines moves to stop abuse of emotional support animals policy

EMBED </>More Videos

United rolls out new rules for emotional support animals. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
United Airlines has seen a 75-percent increase in emotional support animals traveling with their owners.

Along with that spike, there's been an increase in onboard incidents involving those animals.

The last straw, when a passenger arrived at Newark airport with an emotional support peacock.

WATCH: Peacock denied as emotional support animal for flight

The video went viral and started a bigger discussion.

A new United Airlines policy kicks in today.

It's important to note this only applies to emotional support animals, not trained service animals.

Passengers with emotional support animals will have to provide the following:

A vet health and vaccination form signed by the animal's veterinarian.

A letter from a mental health professional.

A signed form that their emotional support animal is trained to behave properly in public settings.

That form also confirms that a passenger acknowledges responsibility for the animal's behavior.

All three documents must be provided to United Airlines 48 hours in advance of the flight.

Delta Airlines is also rolling out new rules for emotional support animals. They require the same type of documents.

MORE: Delta to crack down on service, emotional support animals

This is a move that's been praised by the Association of Flight Attendants.

Those passengers who don't provide these documents will have to pay for their animal's airline ticket, which in some cases costs hundreds of dollars.

RELATED: Texas State student: Airline told me to flush pet hamster down toilet

Follow Foti Kallergis on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelUnited Airlinesairlineanimalsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Breathtaking flowers around the world
ALOHA, HONOLULU: Southwest hopes to fly to Hawaii soon
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Family forced off Southwest flight after witness says child got nervous
The sun sets over the Brazos River
More Travel
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video