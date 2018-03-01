The Beard with 25 points and a pair of ankles pic.twitter.com/fLevZgdBhb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 1, 2018

They did it again! The Rockets winning streak now stands at 14.Wednesday night they beat the LA Clippers and continue to have the best record in the NBA.But it's James Harden's cross over and stare down that is lighting up social media and the entire league.It's now expected to see James Harden do great things on the court but he pulled off a move against Wesley Johnson that was almost criminal.It happened in the first quarter of the game against the Clippers with under a minute thirty left, the Rockets leading 28 to 7.Harden had the ball and Johnson was defending. Or trying to anyway.Johnson lost his balance, fell backward, and as he sat on the court Harden stared at him. Then Harden calmly drains a three pointer.The Rockets' bench went absolutely crazy.Social media did the same, going off about the move.Someone edited Wesley Johnson's Wikipedia page to add the nickname "no ankles" but it was quickly changed back. According to the NBA on ESPN Twitter page, it's because Harden stole them.The Rockets Twitter page had a lot of fun with the move and the winning streak.Harden was questioned about the move by ESPN after the game and he couldn't help but smile.ESPN Sports Center got in on the action.The Rockets are back home, going for their 15th straight win Saturday at the Toyota Center. The game will air nationally on ABC13.