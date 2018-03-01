HOUSTON ROCKETS

James Harden with an epic staredown for 1st quarter show-stopper

EMBED </>More Videos

James Harden with an epic staredown for 1st quarter show-stopper (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
They did it again! The Rockets winning streak now stands at 14.

Wednesday night they beat the LA Clippers and continue to have the best record in the NBA.

But it's James Harden's cross over and stare down that is lighting up social media and the entire league.

It's now expected to see James Harden do great things on the court but he pulled off a move against Wesley Johnson that was almost criminal.

It happened in the first quarter of the game against the Clippers with under a minute thirty left, the Rockets leading 28 to 7.

Harden had the ball and Johnson was defending. Or trying to anyway.

Johnson lost his balance, fell backward, and as he sat on the court Harden stared at him. Then Harden calmly drains a three pointer.

The Rockets' bench went absolutely crazy.

Social media did the same, going off about the move.

Someone edited Wesley Johnson's Wikipedia page to add the nickname "no ankles" but it was quickly changed back. According to the NBA on ESPN Twitter page, it's because Harden stole them.



The Rockets Twitter page had a lot of fun with the move and the winning streak.



Harden was questioned about the move by ESPN after the game and he couldn't help but smile.


ESPN Sports Center got in on the action.



The Rockets are back home, going for their 15th straight win Saturday at the Toyota Center. The game will air nationally on ABC13.

MORE SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION


Follow Jeff Ehling on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsNBAbasketballLos Angeles Clippers
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
Harden scores 34 as Rockets hold off Timberwolves 129-120
Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler targeting return before end of season
More Houston Rockets
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video