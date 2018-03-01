Houston sued after female firefighters allege sex bias

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston sued after female firefighters allege sex bias (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Federal officials have sued the city of Houston after two female firefighters accused their male colleagues of harassing them because of their sex.

The women alleged male co-workers would urinate on the walls and sinks of the women's bathroom and dormitory in the fire station and scrawl vulgar slurs on their belongings. According to a Justice Department statement Wednesday, the men also would shut off the cold water to scald the women as they showered and disconnected the announcement speakers in the women's dorm so they wouldn't respond to emergency calls.

The women said the troubles happened at Houston Fire Department Station 54, near Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport.

A statement from the firefighters union called the allegations unjust.

The City of Houston issued the following statement: "The DOJ lawsuit stems from alleged events, some of which took place 10 years ago, and about which the federal government has long been aware. After a thorough investigation, the City could not substantiate the claims of the plaintiffs when they were made; nor has the City been able to resolve the claims asserted on a mutually agreeable basis. Accordingly, the City will defend itself. The City does not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
lawsuithouston fire departmentdiscriminationdepartment of justiceHouston
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video