EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3120599" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Experts give Houston's drainage system a failing grade, Erica Simon has more.

The Houston Fire Department is gearing up to make sure crews are ready if another hurricane like Harvey strikes our community.The city will spend $2 million to buy high water vehicles, rescue and evacuation boats, jet skis, personal flotation devices, and a public safety drone so they can get an aerial view of widespread flooding scenes.The fire chief says this new equipment will help the fire department rescue people in need more quickly and efficiently if our city is swallowed by rain again.