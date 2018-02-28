$2 million to be spent on new HFD boats for flood rescue

EMBED </>More Videos

HFD purchases new boats for better flood evacuations (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Fire Department is gearing up to make sure crews are ready if another hurricane like Harvey strikes our community.

The city will spend $2 million to buy high water vehicles, rescue and evacuation boats, jet skis, personal flotation devices, and a public safety drone so they can get an aerial view of widespread flooding scenes.

The fire chief says this new equipment will help the fire department rescue people in need more quickly and efficiently if our city is swallowed by rain again.

RELATED: Experts give city of Houston's drainage system a failing grade
EMBED More News Videos

Experts give Houston's drainage system a failing grade, Erica Simon has more.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
boatshouston floodfloodingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video