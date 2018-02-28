BABY DEATH

El Paso teen mom accused of stabbing her newborn to death

EMBED </>More Videos

El Paso teen mom accused of stabbing her newborn to death (El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

EL PASO, Texas --
A 17-year-old El Paso woman is facing a capital murder charge for the stabbing and death of her newborn child earlier this month.

El Paso sheriff's deputies say Erica Gomez was arrested Friday.

Authorities say she gave birth to a baby girl at her home and the child was found dead about 12 hours later on Feb. 9, wrapped in a bathrobe inside a storage shed. Investigators say the child was left there immediately after birth and that the baby had stab wounds and cuts to her neck and body.

Deputies found the dead child after they'd been summoned to the home to do a welfare check.

Gomez is jailed on an $800,000 bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
baby deathnewborn deathmurdertexas newsEl Paso
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BABY DEATH
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
Teen accused of killing baby daughter during video game rage
Search on for person who left dead baby in trash can
'I left him for 5 minutes,' says mom charged in baby's death
More baby death
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video