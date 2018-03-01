ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston high school students surprised with free Black Panther screening

Local students going to free screening of Black Panther

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the stars of the blockbuster film "Black Panther" delivered a special message to hundred of students, and it was that they'll be going to see the film for free.

Academy and Emmy award nominated actress Angela Bassett sent a message to students at Yates, Booker T. Washington, Worthing, Madison and North Forest high schools.

The film has a majority African-American cast and director.

This is the latest effort to provide free screenings for inner city and African-American children.

The screening is being provided by the She's Happy Hair and She's Happy Foundation.

Disney owns Marvel and ABC13.
