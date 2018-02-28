RODEO HOUSTON

'We screwed up': RodeoHouston pinpoints error for long wait to see Garth Brooks

EMBED </>More Videos

Fallout after Rodeo entry backup (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There were multiple issues for rodeo fans trying to get into NRG Stadium for Garth Brooks' opening night concert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

On Tuesday, crowds of rodeo-goers were waiting to get inside for the rodeo events and big headlining concert. There was a reported wait of an hour or more.
RELATED: Massive wait: Rodeo to review what caused lengthy lines on opening night

EMBED More News Videos

An influx of people from the livestock show and carnival are clogging lines into the Garth Brooks concert, workers say.



In the wake of the inconvenience later that night, the rodeo originally said the excitement of opening day led visitors to line up earlier than normal, causing congestion at the gates.

In addition, those who were already there for the livestock show or the carnival had taken up space at the east gate, where a lot of the congestion was seen.

Rodeo-goers told ABC13 the scanners for tickets on smartphones also had issues.

When asked what happened, though, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo, Joel Cowley, had these simple words: "We screwed up."

Cowley focused on one issue as the primary factor for the logjam.
"We had an erroneous email that went out to our individual ticket-buyers that stated the gates would open at 5:15 p.m. They actually were scheduled to open at 6. That's time we have our volunteers ready, those who work in the stadium ready, so the email was incorrect," Cowley explained.

Cowley additionally apologized to any guest who missed the rodeo portion of the night. A typical rodeo Crowd trickles in throughout the evening, Cowley added.

For solutions, rodeo officials will place additional volunteers at the east gate and expand server space for ticket scanners in order to admit double the amount of rodeo-goers and get them through as fast as possible.

Wednesday's night two of the rodeo is headlined by country group Little Big Town.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenthouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonticketsNRG parkHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RODEO HOUSTON
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Bush 41 steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston
Rodeo tradition helps heal city touched by Harvey
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
Keith Urban takes the action to fans in Rodeo performance
More rodeo houston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Bush 41 steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video