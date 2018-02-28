'Shark Whisperer' catches 3,000 lb. Great White shark

HILTON HEAD, South Carolina --The sight of a 3,000 lb., 16-foot Great White shark would scare just about anyone. But not one man in South Carolina.
Chip Michalove has been nicknamed the Shark Whisperer, and he recently had an encounter on the water he will never forget, WSAV reports.
"There's nothing like it. I mean jumping out of an airplane, bungee jumping, the adrenaline rush, it's amazing," said Michalove, charter captain with Outcast Fishing.
Michalove set out Monday to catch a Great White.
"At 4:30 in the morning, I got a text message from two of my crew members saying they were sick. So it was just me and one other guy and I was thinking -- maybe we should just postpone it to another day," Michalove said.
But something in him said go. First, a 10-foot Great White passed and got away.
"At that point I almost gave up," he said.
Then, a 16-footer showed up.
"A 3000 pound animal it's just it's massive. People don't realize just one wag of the tail can pool a 26 foot boat at that kind of clip. After we started fighting this thing, we kind of realize that it was just too much," he said.
He called a nearby boat for backup. They pulled the shark to the side of the boat, tagged her, and sent her on her way.
"She kind of knew I'm the boss of the ocean and there's nothing in this world I'm scared of," Michalove said.
In the Lowcountry of South Carolina, Michalove is known as the Shark Whisperer.
"I think it started when I started guaranteeing that 8-foot shark on my charters a few years ago. If we didn't catch an 8-footer the charter was free," Michalove said.
Since then, he says none of his charters have been free.
"I've encountered about 30 great whites in the last three or four years off Hilton head, and not one of them has had a tag. -- I think I'm tagging the first adult great whites here below New York. This will record every location where the shark is. The population is going up which is interesting...A lot of other shark species are declining, the Tigers, Hammerheads, everything else is declining, but the Great White is actually going up which is awesome."