New mascots chosen for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan (KTRK) --
It's not clear exactly what they are, and they don't yet have names, but we now know what the mascots look like for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Today in Japan, the two futuristic-looking digital characters were unveiled to a cheering crowd.

And they are already popular. More than 6 million school children from schools across the country voted on the two winning characters, from a pool of three designs.

Organizers say the mascots embody both tradition and innovation and look very athletic. They also resemble many of the cartoon characters so beloved by the Japanese, known for its anime tradition.

The final step is to name the mascots, which is supposed to happen over the summer. No word yet as to which group will have that duty.
