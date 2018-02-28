A woman in the Greenspoint area posted footage on Facebook of an alleged peeping Tom who, she says, has repeatedly creeped around her home over the last month.After at least four incidents involving the man, the woman says she set up security cameras around the home and captured a person looking into the residence.In the middle of the footage, the man is seen with his pants down, exposing his buttocks and pelvis area.The woman then says the man dismounted and took the cameras. According to her post of the peeping Tom, the latest incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Beltway 8 and Veterans Memorial Drive.The woman further explained that she had called the cops previously, but no report was taken. After the latest incident, which included the footage, police took a report.