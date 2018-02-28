PEEPING TOM

Greenspoint area homeowner says man has been creeping at her home at least 4 times

EMBED </>More Videos

Peeping Tom caught on camera looking into home in Greespoint area (Warning: Graphic images) (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman in the Greenspoint area posted footage on Facebook of an alleged peeping Tom who, she says, has repeatedly creeped around her home over the last month.

After at least four incidents involving the man, the woman says she set up security cameras around the home and captured a person looking into the residence.

In the middle of the footage, the man is seen with his pants down, exposing his buttocks and pelvis area.

The woman then says the man dismounted and took the cameras. According to her post of the peeping Tom, the latest incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Beltway 8 and Veterans Memorial Drive.

The woman further explained that she had called the cops previously, but no report was taken. After the latest incident, which included the footage, police took a report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
peeping tomstalkingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PEEPING TOM
Surveillance video shows stranger peeping into man's home
Uber driver accused of peeping, burglarizing sorority
HISD security officer accused of filming boys in bathroom
Alleged Target peeping Tom suspect arrested
More peeping tom
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video