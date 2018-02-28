HEALTH & FITNESS

Opioid epidemic seeping into Katy area

EMBED </>More Videos

Rise in opioid abuse seen in Katy and other suburbs (KTRK)

KATY,Texas --
The Katy area is part of a national trend of increased opioid abuse. Law enforcement officers and medical professionals have seen the number of prescription opioids nearly double in the last two to three years.

Last year, the Katy Police Department found 31 instances of illegal opioids-up from 2016 and 2015, which had 17 cases each. Assistant Police Chief Tim Tyler said via email most were found through traffic stops.

Harris County Emergency Services District 48 has seen a similar trend in opioid abuse with a spike from 46 patients treated for overdoses in 2016 to 62 patients in 2017. Law enforcement officials in Harris and Fort Bend counties, as well as Matt Feehery, CEO of Memorial Hermann's Prevention and Recovery Center, concurred.

President Donald Trump directed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency Oct. 26, following findings that more than 64,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Feehery said Houston's density of overdose and abuse rates is catching up with harder hit metro areas, such as West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

This story was through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthopioidsprescription drugs
HEALTH & FITNESS
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
CDC: Americans consume 17 billion binge drinks each year
Alka-Seltzer issues voluntary recall due to wrong ingredient list
Men's Salon 'The Gents Place' Debuts In River Oaks
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video