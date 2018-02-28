SPORTS

Coach Jeff Bagwell? Houston Astros Hall of Famer visiting spring training

Jeff Bagwell coaches Astros at Spring Trainging

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
Hall of Famer Astro great Jeff Bagwell is at Astros spring training camp for the next few days.

Bagwell has been a guest in the Florida clubhouse for the last few years working with young players. Today he was working with the first basemen.

It is a great time to do it as someone will have to fill-in while Yuli Gurriel is out five to six weeks. Gurriel had underwent surgery on his left hand today.

Bagwell is a hands-on coach and who wouldn't want to get some coaching from a Hall of Famer?
