Prosecutors say there is enough evidence for a murder charge against a man accused of throwing his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter against a wall, causing her death.On Wednesday, the Harris County assistant district attorney filed the charge against 20-year-old Andres Bonilla.According to investigators, Bonilla was looking after his girlfriend's child at an apartment in the 1000 block of Greens Way Road back on Nov. 21, 2017. Bonilla allegedly threw the child about 20 minutes after the girl's mom went to work.Neighbors said the girl went into seizures. The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands, where she was pronounced dead.Bonilla is in jail awaiting his next court appearance for Thursday.