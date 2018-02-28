CHILD DEATH

Murder charge for man accused of throwing 2-year-old against wall

EMBED </>More Videos

20-year old man charged with killing his girlfriend's child (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Prosecutors say there is enough evidence for a murder charge against a man accused of throwing his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter against a wall, causing her death.

On Wednesday, the Harris County assistant district attorney filed the charge against 20-year-old Andres Bonilla.

According to investigators, Bonilla was looking after his girlfriend's child at an apartment in the 1000 block of Greens Way Road back on Nov. 21, 2017. Bonilla allegedly threw the child about 20 minutes after the girl's mom went to work.

Neighbors said the girl went into seizures. The child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands, where she was pronounced dead.

Bonilla is in jail awaiting his next court appearance for Thursday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child deathchild abusemurderHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD DEATH
Toddler dies after vanishing while playing with older sibling
Child dies after violent multiple-vehicle crash in SE Houston
Father arrested for murder in death of 7-month-old son
Herbalist charged in death of diabetic boy treated with oils
Falling tree kills 6-year-old boy sleeping on bunk bed
More child death
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video