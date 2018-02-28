FOOD & DRINK

Eat at the rodeo without busting your diet

EMBED </>More Videos

Healthier food options you can get at RodeoHouston (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is known for its indulgent, fantastic foods, but what if you're trying to keep that New Year's resolution to eat well?

We had to seriously search for items that weren't dipped, fried, smothered or covered, but luckily, we had the help of an expert to steer us in the right direction, and we found some pretty tasty options.

We understand most rodeo fans are like Lupe Cazares, at the rodeo to eat and have a good time with his wife, Linda.

"It's once a year, so you can afford to be bad every once in a while, it's good," Lupe told ABC13.

However, in the spirit of healthy living, we hit the Rodeo Plaza, with wellness pro Terrick Smith, of F45 Training Pearland West. Smith recommended a turkey leg, which was smoked, not fried. We also ordered a baked potato with everything, on the side.

Here are some tips from Smith to avoid overeating:

Sit to eat your meal. Walking around with food on a stick can lead to mindless overeating.

Ask for all dips and sauces on the side. You won't likely use quite as much of those calorie-laden extras if you're just dipping into them instead of loading them on top of your food.

This last tip may seem crazy, but eat that turkey leg, or even sandwich, with a FORK! Smith says it takes a lot of work and time to cut your food into pieces, and that's why you're likely to eat less of it.

"When you come to the rodeo, sit down, enjoy your food, get a fork, sit with your friends, and try not to overeat," said Smith.

Away from the fried food, we discovered the salad bar called Green Fork. It's at the park year-round, but you may have missed it if you only visit for the rodeo. The vendor even serves a salad called "The Skinny" - a truly healthy option. You can find Green Fork in Reliant Center, Hall B. It's next to Papa John's if salad won't make everyone in your family happy.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodhouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonstaying healthynew year new youHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video