The grandparents in an international kidnapping case are set to make their first court appearance.

The Brazilian grandparents in the middle of an international kidnapping case are fighting for their freedom right now in federal court.Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes are accused of helping their daughter come up with a plan to keep her now 8-year-old son away from his father, Houston doctor Chris Brann.They were arrested on February 7 in Miami, and have been in federal custody ever since.This morning, attorneys for the couple are trying to argue that the wealthy couple are not a flight risk.Federal prosecutors put an FBI agent on the stand this morning. The agent testified that the Guimaraes are multi-millionaires who he believes could easily flee the country if granted bond.This afternoon, defense attorney Rusty Hardin is putting on a series of witnesses who are friends of the grandparents. They are testifying that the grandparents are of good moral character and won't leave the country if granted bond.