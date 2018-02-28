6 road projects underway or being studied in Cy-Fair

HOUSTON --Several road projects are being carried out or studied in Cy-Fair by Harris County officials.
1. Huffmeister Road extension
Construction began Nov. 13 on a $2.5 million Harris County Precinct 4 project to extend Huffmeister Road as a four-lane concrete pavement section from West Road to Hwy. 6 in Houston. Harris County Commissioners Court awarded the constriction contract to Unitas Construction Inc. in October.
Timeline: Nov. 13, 2017-May 11, 2018
Cost: $2.5 million
Funding sources: Harris County Precinct 4
2. Cypress N. Houston Road widening and extension
Harris County Precinct 4 plans to widen Cypress North Houston Road from Jones Road to where it ends at Perry Road and then extend it through to FM 1960 as a four-lane concrete pavement section. The project also includes the installation of traffic signals at Misty Moss Drive, Autumn Mills Drive and FM 1960. The project is in the design phase, and county officials hope to put it out for construction bids in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Timeline: fourth quarter 2018-TBA
Cost: $7.9 million
Funding sources: Harris County Precinct 4
3. Telge Road widening
Harris County precincts 3 and 4 are teaming up with the Harris County Engineering Department on a project to widen Telge Road from two to four lanes from Little Cypress Creek in Cypress to FM 2920 in Tomball. Precinct 3 will widen the road from Little Cypress Creek to Spring Cypress Road, HCED will construct a bridge over the creek and Precinct 4 will work through to FM 2920. The Precinct 4 project has been divided into four phases, the first of which-from Spring Cypress to Louetta roads-was put up for construction bids on Feb. 9. The bridge is expected to be finished in June.
Estimated timeline: Precinct three portion and bridge to be completed in June, Segment 1 of Precinct 4 portion put up for bids Feb. 9, Segments 2-4 of Precinct 4 portion TBA
Cost: TBA
Funding sources: Harris County precincts 3 and 4, HCED
4. Grant Road widening
Harris County precincts 3 and 4 are working on a Grant Road widening project from Lakewood Forest Drive to Spring Cypress Road in Cypress. The Precinct 4 project will widen the road from a two-lane asphalt roadway to a four-lane concrete boulevard from Old Kluge to Spring Cypress roads. Precinct 3 will widen the road from Lakewood Forest Drive to Old Kluge Road. Both projects are under construction.
Timeline: February 2017-Jan. 21, 2019
Cost: $13 million
Funding sources: Harris County precincts 3 and 4
5. North Eldridge Parkway widening
The multipart road widening and intersection improvement project will expand the roadway from two to four concrete lanes between Spring Cypress Road in Cypress and Westlock Drive in Tomball. The project is in the design phase and could be bid for construction in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Timeline: fourth quarter 2018-TBA
Cost: $5.5 million
Funding sources: Harris County Precinct 4
6. Telge Road at Tuckerton Road intersection improvements
Harris County precincts 3 is working on intersection improvements at Telge and Tuckerton roads that include adding northbound and southbound right turn lanes, an eastbound dual left turn lane and necessary traffic signal adjustments.
Estimated completion: end of March
Cost: $1.1 million
Funding sources: Harris County Precinct 3
