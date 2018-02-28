Police investigate reported 'popping sounds' at Santa Fe High School

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
The campus of Santa Fe High School is on lockdown as police investigate reports of popping sounds heard outside the school.

A spokesperson for Santa Fe ISD says all necessary precautions are being taken to provide safety for all students and staff. Parents were instructed not to request the release of students, as a safety precaution.

Santa Fe police say at this time there is no danger.

Officers are clearing the building and say that everyone in the building is safe.

Even so, parents are showing up at the school, worried about students' safety. At about 1:40 p.m., parents were allowed closer to the building. Many broke into a run, but they appear to still be held outside the building, lining up at the front door.

Santa Fe EMS is taking one student to a hospital, as non-emergency. The nature of the student's injury or illness is not yet known, and there's no word if it is related to the lockdown situation.
