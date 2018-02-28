Police: Teacher fired a gun inside Georgia HS classroom

DPD on scene at report of shot or shots fired at Dalton High. NO CHILDREN ARE INJURED OR IN DANGER — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

Repeat: no children hurt, no children in danger. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

UPDATE: The teacher is in custody. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

Police in Georgia say a teacher apparently fired a gun inside a classroom and barricaded himself there for about 30 minutes before he was taken into custody.No students were inside the classroom at the time. Police spokesman Bruce Frazier says that the teacher apparently did not want to involve students. He says authorities have recovered a handgun.A student apparently injured their ankle while running inside the school during the evacuation Wednesday.Dalton is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Atlanta.The identity of the teacher has not been released.The high school's website says it has 2,000 students.