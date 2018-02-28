U.S. & WORLD

Police: Teacher fired a gun inside Georgia HS classroom

Reports of gunfire at Georgia high school, no students hurt, teacher arrested (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)

DALTON, Georgia --
Police in Georgia say a teacher apparently fired a gun inside a classroom and barricaded himself there for about 30 minutes before he was taken into custody.


No students were inside the classroom at the time. Police spokesman Bruce Frazier says that the teacher apparently did not want to involve students. He says authorities have recovered a handgun.



A student apparently injured their ankle while running inside the school during the evacuation Wednesday.


Dalton is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

The identity of the teacher has not been released.

The high school's website says it has 2,000 students.
