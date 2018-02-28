AMAZON

Amazon to buy Ring, maker of Wi-Fi-connected doorbells

Amazon buying smart doorbell maker Ring. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2018.

By JOSEPH PISANI
NEW YORK --
Amazon is expanding its home-security business by buying Ring, which makes Wi-Fi-connected cameras and doorbells.

The deal comes months after the online retailer started selling its own Wi-Fi-connected indoor security cameras, which work with its voice-assistant Alexa. The Ring acquisition helps Amazon better compete with Google's Nest, which also makes cameras.

Ring's doorbells and cameras capture video that can be streamed on smartphones and other devices.

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. declined to say how much it was paying for Ring or when the deal will close.
