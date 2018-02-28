Amazon to buy Ring, maker of Wi-Fi-connected doorbells

Amazon is expanding its home-security business by buying Ring, which makes Wi-Fi-connected cameras and doorbells.The deal comes months after the online retailer started selling its own Wi-Fi-connected indoor security cameras, which work with its voice-assistant Alexa. The Ring acquisition helps Amazon better compete with Google's Nest, which also makes cameras.Ring's doorbells and cameras capture video that can be streamed on smartphones and other devices.Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. declined to say how much it was paying for Ring or when the deal will close.