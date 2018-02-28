SOCIETY

Austin ISD votes to rename schools with ties to Confederacy

EMBED </>More Videos

Austin ISD votes to rename schools (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas --
Austin ISD board members voted 7 to 2 on Monday to move forward with renaming five school that have names tied to the Confederacy.

The topic was first approached back in November, and has been receiving community input.

The schools being renamed are those with ties to the Confederacy:
John T. Allan Facility
Zachary Taylor Fulmore Middle School
Sidney Lanier Early College High School
John H. Reagan Early College High School
Eastside Memorial Early College High School at the Johnston Campus

A former student and teacher at Reagan High School told KXAN-TV, "If one of our core values of the school system is to make all students feel welcome, then I feel the first thing of order is getting rid of those oppressive names."

No decision has been made about the future names for the campuses. The board is still determining how those names will be chosen.

The estimated cost for the change could be $322,000.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyschoolconfederacytexas newsAustin
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video