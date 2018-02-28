Study finds 1 in 7 teens are sexting

A new study shows a revealing rise in the number of teens either sending or receiving sexually explicit texts.
The study, which focused on data since 2008, was published Monday by the journal 'JAMA Pediatrics.'
It shows one in seven teens age 12 to 17 is sexting, and one in four has been sexted.
JAMA Pediatrics defines sexting as "the sending or receiving of nude or semi-nude images or sexually explicit text messages."
According to the journal, the biggest concern is the possibility of photos or messages being spread to other people.
Researchers say sexting can cause severe emotional distress and preteens can be particularly vulnerable.
The study says age-specific information on sexting should be part of sex education.
