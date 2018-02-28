Stylist accuses Ryan Seacrest of sexual misconduct

Ryan Seacrest is the latest celebrity accused of sexual misconduct.Variety interviewed his former stylist, Suzie Hardy, who was employed by E! From 2007 to 2013.Hardy told Variety that Seacrest grabbed her crotch multiple times, slapped her buttocks on at least two occasions, and threw her on a bed and climbed on top of her once.Hardy claimed after she told E! human resources in 2013, she was terminated.In November, Seacrest, who co-hosts ABC's talk show Live with Kelly & Ryan, was the first to make the accusations public when he issued a statement saying he is truly sorry if he made Hardy feel "anything but respected" and that he disputed these "reckless allegations."Meanwhile, E! has concluded its investigation into the matter, saying it found insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest.