Many hospitals phasing out nurseries in favor of 'rooming in'

Newborn nurseries in hospitals have long been a place for new babies to get care while moms rest, recover, and adjust.But there's a growing trend now to close the nurseries in favor of what's called "rooming in."It's called the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative, a program started by the breastfeeding industry to promote nursing and bonding.The idea is for the baby to stay with mom in the hospital room 24/7, and if she needs help, she rings for a nurse.Dr. Amy Tuteur, an OBGYN, is pushing back on this with a new book, and a blog in Time Magazine.She says rooming in can be unsafe, with some moms taking narcotics for pain relief, others recovering from c-sections - a major surgery - and she says some new moms don't have the luxury of help from a partner.The hospitals on board are touting the new trend, saying this bonding time is critical.