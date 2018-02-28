EASTER

18 sets of twins pose with Easter Bunny

With snacks, coffee and an abundance of patience, one group of moms pulled off a daring mission, Tuesday. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. --
With snacks, coffee and an abundance of patience, one group of moms pulled off a daring mission, Tuesday: taking a massive group photo with 18 pairs of twins and the Easter Bunny.

"I'm a little bit concerned how this is going to turn out," said Shannon Teresi with daughters Madelyn and Nora in her arms as she headed over to the photo booth at Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall in Illinois.

As with most tasks for a mother of twins, the photo shoot proved challenging; there were plenty of tears along with the distracting toys.

"We got almost everybody looking I think," said organizer Stacy Kifer, juggling her boys Kobe and Kaleb after the photoshoot.

"You really can't get out of your house very easily like some moms can with one baby a little bit better," she added.

With that in mind, these moms have come together over the last two years as a support group. They number roughly 40 now and have become good friends.

"We do once a month big play dates and then the moms do mom's night out," said Miranda Marshall with a Starbucks coffee in hand.

Back in December, 10 of these moms decided to bring their kids to the mall for a photo with Santa. It was such a hit, they decided to go bigger for Easter.

"We know it's going to be chaos," admitted Dee Knoll of planning.

But the moms kept on smiling, helping capture a priceless moment that will last forever.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
