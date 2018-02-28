FOOD

Disney toys returning to McDonald's Happy Meals

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonalds to add Disney toys into Happy Meals (KTRK)

After more than a decade of absence, McDonald's Happy Meals will once again come with Disney toys.

The renewed partnership starts in June.

As part of the deal, McDonald's agreed to Disney's nutrition guidelines which seeks lowers calories, salt, and sugars in the meals.

The toys will start with 'Incredibles 2,' followed by toys from 'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.'
Disney is the parent company of ABC13.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worlddisneymcdonald'stoysfast food restaurant
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Houston now has french fry lovers delight restaurant
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Study: Eating leafy greens shaves 11 years off memory loss challenges
More food
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video