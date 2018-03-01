HURRICANE HARVEY

JJ Watt responds to adult cake maker who questioned his Harvey recovery efforts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"We're doing the best we can." That's the reply Houston Texans star J.J. Watt sent to a local baker who makes erotic cakes.

The woman behind Adult Cakes by Kim in Houston replied to a post on Twitter from the Texans PR account on Feb. 27 after the team announced that Watt was awarded the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award for his Harvey fundraising efforts.

"But do we know where any of the money went, because I can't find one person that got any help from the JJ Watt foundation for Hurricane Harvey and I know JJ's a great man," she tweeted from the Adult Cakes by Kim account.

Minutes later, Watt replied to Kim promising that they are doing the best he can.

"There are 2.3 million people in Houston alone, Kim. I apologize that we aren't able to reach every single person, it's simply not possible. We've rebuilt homes & day cares, provided food & medical care and our work is far from finished! I promise we're doing the best we can!!!"



In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Watt raised more than $37 million for relief efforts.
JJ Watt to distribute $30 mil of Harvey funds to 4 charities.



"When I go to my grave I want to be remembered as a guy who helped people out and who tried to do as much as he could off the field to be the best man he could be. I'm trying to make my family proud and my fans proud, and go out there and just be the best person I can be and leave the world a little bit better."

ABC13 caught up with the baker and said she wants to clarify that she was not trying to dis Watt.

"I don't understand why we just can't ask the question. And that's all the question was is 'Do we know where the funds are going?' Because there's a lot of people who aren't being affected or aren't getting the right information or aren't getting any information or aren't being any help," Kim said.

Watt was also awarded the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes any NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.

Meanwhile, the JJ Watt Foundation isn't commenting on this.
