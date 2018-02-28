Two men wanted in connection to the violent robbery of an Uber driver in Atascocita on Valentine's Day are now in custody, ABC13 has learned.James Romine, 19, is expected to be booked into the Montgomery County Jail while 18-year-old Tyler Hood is in the Jefferson County Jail in Beaumont.Romine and Hood are accused of using their SUV to block the Uber driver's vehicle at an intersection on the morning of Feb.14.Officials say they pointed a gun at her head and demanded cash and property.Just as she was calling 911, they circled back and fired three shots at her van."They're shooting at me! They're shooting at me," she screamed at the dispatcher.Eyewitness News first aired the video of the attack last Friday and did not identify the female victim. Tuesday night, she gave permission to show her face but asked that her name not be released.Hood was arrested by Beaumont Police on Feb. 24 for his warrant out of Harris County.He's been charged with aggravated robbery.Romine also faces charges of aggravated robbery.