LANTANA, Florida (KTRK) --A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she was attacked by a man with a chainsaw.
Police in Lantana, Florida, said 20-year-old Juan Carlos Cabrera jumped out of the bushes and attacked the woman Tuesday morning while she was walking by a Super 8 motel.
"He got her on the ground. Proceeded to fire up the chainsaw and strike her in the upper chest. She tried to defensively get away and struck her in the hand as well. I can't confirm if he has any kind of mental illness or not. But he did make a comment to the investigator that he saw the lady in the area and stated, 'I'm going to end this woman's life,'" Lantana Police Chief Sean Scheller told WPBF.
The woman was taken to the hospital with slash injuries to her chest and hands.