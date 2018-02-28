FOOD & DRINK

Houston chefs make $10 dinners using an Instant Pot

EMBED </>More Videos

From freezer to table in less than an hour, chef secrets in a pressure cooker (KTRK)

By
We put a couple of Houston's top chefs to a $10 challenge: Create an easy home-cooked meal using the Instant Pot programmable pressure cooker that so many home cooks rave about.
Roost's Chef Kevin Naderi's Honey Glazed Harissa Whole Chicken using an Instant Pot

2 cups of mushrooms halved

2 cups of parsnips and/or carrots cut into one inch chunks

2 cups small potatoes

1 can cream of chicken soup

2 cups of water

2 tsp harissa

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp of orange zest

1 tsp of salt

1 tsp of pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

Season chicken with salt, pepper, and smoked paprika. Place mushrooms, carrots, parsnips, and potatoes in bottom of instant pot. Place seasoned chicken on top, add honey, harissa, orange zest. Pour cream of chicken soup and water on top. Close lid and cook at high pressure, 10 minutes per pound of chicken. When finished, use pressure release valve to release steam. Remove and carve chicken. Place on platter with cooked vegetables, and drizzle with leftover cooking liquid. *Note this recipe works best with smaller chickens (approximately 3 lbs).
EMBED More News Videos

Chefs take on challenge to make dinner for $10 in an Instant Pot

Chef David Cordua's Quinoa Lentil Cobb Salad using an Instant Pot

Quinoa

Quinoa 1 cups

Celery, diced cup

Onion, diced cup

Carrot, diced cup

Salt 1 tsp

Water 1 cups

Add all ingredients to Instant Pot

Seal and make sure pressure release valve is sealed.

Click Manual, then click Pressure - choose high pressure

Set timer to 1 minute. (It will take a few minutes for heat and pressure to build; after that timer will start)

After 1 minute allow to rest for 5 minutes with pressure releasing naturally

After 5 minutes turn pressure release valve to vent completely and open lid

Fluff with a fork

Beluga Lentils

Beluga Lentils 2 cups

Water 4 cups

Garlic, cloves 3 each

Salt I tsp

Combine all ingredients in Instant Pot

Close lid and select Manual setting and cook at high pressure for 12 minutes

Allow lentils to rest and release pressure for 5 minutes then vent using the pressure release valve

Open lid and check for seasoning. Cool on a baking sheet.

Arrange cooked and cooled quinoa and lentils on plate. Add pico de gallo, arugula, leftover cooked chicken, queso fresco (or other cheese), avocado, bacon, and drizzle with dressing of choice. Feel free to make substitutions!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcookingcooking chefstretch your dollartechnology
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More Video