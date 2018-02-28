Houston chefs make $10 dinners using an Instant Pot

Roost's Chef Kevin Naderi's Honey Glazed Harissa Whole Chicken using an Instant Pot

Chef David Cordua's Quinoa Lentil Cobb Salad using an Instant Pot

We put a couple of Houston's top chefs to a $10 challenge: Create an easy home-cooked meal using the Instant Pot programmable pressure cooker that so many home cooks rave about.2 cups of mushrooms halved2 cups of parsnips and/or carrots cut into one inch chunks2 cups small potatoes1 can cream of chicken soup2 cups of water2 tsp harissa1 tbsp honey1 tsp of orange zest1 tsp of salt1 tsp of pepper1 tsp smoked paprikaSeason chicken with salt, pepper, and smoked paprika. Place mushrooms, carrots, parsnips, and potatoes in bottom of instant pot. Place seasoned chicken on top, add honey, harissa, orange zest. Pour cream of chicken soup and water on top. Close lid and cook at high pressure, 10 minutes per pound of chicken. When finished, use pressure release valve to release steam. Remove and carve chicken. Place on platter with cooked vegetables, and drizzle with leftover cooking liquid. *Note this recipe works best with smaller chickens (approximately 3 lbs).Quinoa 1 cupsCelery, diced cupOnion, diced cupCarrot, diced cupSalt 1 tspWater 1 cupsAdd all ingredients to Instant PotSeal and make sure pressure release valve is sealed.Click Manual, then click Pressure - choose high pressureSet timer to 1 minute. (It will take a few minutes for heat and pressure to build; after that timer will start)After 1 minute allow to rest for 5 minutes with pressure releasing naturallyAfter 5 minutes turn pressure release valve to vent completely and open lidFluff with a forkBeluga Lentils 2 cupsWater 4 cupsGarlic, cloves 3 eachSalt I tspCombine all ingredients in Instant PotClose lid and select Manual setting and cook at high pressure for 12 minutesAllow lentils to rest and release pressure for 5 minutes then vent using the pressure release valveOpen lid and check for seasoning. Cool on a baking sheet.Arrange cooked and cooled quinoa and lentils on plate. Add pico de gallo, arugula, leftover cooked chicken, queso fresco (or other cheese), avocado, bacon, and drizzle with dressing of choice. Feel free to make substitutions!