Houston chefs make $10 dinners using an Instant Pot

Roost's Chef Kevin Naderi's Honey Glazed Harissa Whole Chicken using an Instant Pot
2 cups of mushrooms halved
2 cups of parsnips and/or carrots cut into one inch chunks
2 cups small potatoes
1 can cream of chicken soup
2 cups of water
2 tsp harissa
1 tbsp honey
1 tsp of orange zest
1 tsp of salt
1 tsp of pepper
1 tsp smoked paprika
Season chicken with salt, pepper, and smoked paprika. Place mushrooms, carrots, parsnips, and potatoes in bottom of instant pot. Place seasoned chicken on top, add honey, harissa, orange zest. Pour cream of chicken soup and water on top. Close lid and cook at high pressure, 10 minutes per pound of chicken. When finished, use pressure release valve to release steam. Remove and carve chicken. Place on platter with cooked vegetables, and drizzle with leftover cooking liquid. *Note this recipe works best with smaller chickens (approximately 3 lbs).
Chef David Cordua's Quinoa Lentil Cobb Salad using an Instant Pot
Quinoa
Quinoa 1 cups
Celery, diced cup
Onion, diced cup
Carrot, diced cup
Salt 1 tsp
Water 1 cups
Add all ingredients to Instant Pot
Seal and make sure pressure release valve is sealed.
Click Manual, then click Pressure - choose high pressure
Set timer to 1 minute. (It will take a few minutes for heat and pressure to build; after that timer will start)
After 1 minute allow to rest for 5 minutes with pressure releasing naturally
After 5 minutes turn pressure release valve to vent completely and open lid
Fluff with a fork
Beluga Lentils
Beluga Lentils 2 cups
Water 4 cups
Garlic, cloves 3 each
Salt I tsp
Combine all ingredients in Instant Pot
Close lid and select Manual setting and cook at high pressure for 12 minutes
Allow lentils to rest and release pressure for 5 minutes then vent using the pressure release valve
Open lid and check for seasoning. Cool on a baking sheet.
Arrange cooked and cooled quinoa and lentils on plate. Add pico de gallo, arugula, leftover cooked chicken, queso fresco (or other cheese), avocado, bacon, and drizzle with dressing of choice. Feel free to make substitutions!