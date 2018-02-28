College basketball player delivers food to woman living in car

Noticed a lady living in her car the past week and did what I could, don’t just walk past people if you can help do so 🙏🏾 #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/xXmzSM0eso — Mike Lewis II® (@MrEightball1) February 25, 2018

A Duquesne University basketball player's tweet has gone viral after his good deed. Mike Lewis II posted a video of himself delivering food to a woman who he says had been living out of her car for at least a few days.The video shows Lewis gently tapping on the car window, introducing himself, and handing the woman a pizza and wings.Lewis and his teammates ate a meal together earlier in the day and had leftovers.Lewis is a sophomore guard from St. Louis, Missouri. Last year, he made the Atlantic 10 Conference's All-Rookie Team.At the time of this writing, the tweet has more than 2.4 million views.