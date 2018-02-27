Suspects identified after terrifying robbery of Uber driver

Heart-wrenching video of an Uber driver's violent robbery has helped the Harris County Sheriff's Office identify the two men they believe were involved.Robbery investigators are now looking for Tyler Hood, 18, and James Romine, 19. They both have active warrants and face charges of aggravated robbery.Eyewitness News first aired the video last Friday and did not identify the female victim. Tuesday night, she gave permission to show her face but asked that her name not be released."If they're not caught, they're going to hurt somebody. They're going to kill somebody. I've never been that terrified in my entire life," she said.The suspects used their SUV to block her vehicle at an intersection in Atascocita early Valentine's Day morning. Pointing a gun at her head, they demanded cash and property and just when she thought it was over and she was calling 911, they circled back and fired three shots at her van."They shooting at me! They're shooting at me," she screamed at the dispatcher.The victim had just installed her cameras. She has been able to watch herself be firm with the robbers, but when the terror sinks and you can hear it in her voice, she can't watch anymore. She says she won't let what happened stop her from working."I'll be damned if these bastards put me in a box so I can't pay my bills."The crime has made her more vigilant as well as more grateful for her dog. He was with her during the robbery and now offers comfort when she needs it.Anyone with information about the two suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 712-222-TIPS.