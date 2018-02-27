PETS & ANIMALS

Missouri man arrested after puppies found covered in latex paint

Four puppies were rescued from an abusive home earlier this week. The animals, covered in thick latex paint, were found by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri --
Four puppies were rescued from an abusive home earlier this week. The animals, covered in thick latex paint, were found by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police found the pups after a man at the residence was arrested for alleged domestic violence and animal abuse.

All four dogs were brought to KC Pet Project, an animal shelter in the city.

The veterinarians concluded that the only safe way to rid the pups of the paint was to shave their coats, according to a post shared by the shelter.

The shelter says the dogs are resting comfortably today and being cared for in our shelter's veterinary care center. We're hopeful that they will recover and may be placed up for adoption this week."

