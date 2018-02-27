Tickets-by-smartphone introduced at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --With a full slate of rodeo action and entertainment at NRG Stadium, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will now include entrance by smartphone.
RodeoHouston is introducing mobile app Flash Seats as its ticket partner this year.
You can buy tickets to the rodeo through the app. Once you make your purchase, all you have to do is pull the ticket up and scan your phone to get in.
You'll need to register an account through Flash Seats before making your purchase.
You can download Flash Seats for Apple devices here or Android devices here.