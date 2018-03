A woman told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.The Associated Press on Tuesday obtained copies of police reports recently filed by the two women about allegations dating to the 1970s. Police in Las Vegas revealed earlier this month that they had taken the statements after a news report in January revealed sexual misconduct allegations against the billionaire.Wynn has vehemently denied the misconduct accusations and attributed them to a campaign led by his ex-wife, whose attorney has denied that she instigated the report by the Wall Street Journal.One police report shows a woman told officers that Wynn raped her at least three times around 1973 and 1974 at her Chicago apartment. She reported she got pregnant and gave birth to a girl in a gas station bathroom.In one instance, the woman claimed that Wynn pinned her against the refrigerator and raped her. She said he then made a phone call, kissed her on the cheek and left. The report does not explain how Wynn is alleged to have entered the apartment or if they knew each other. The woman claimed she did not give him a key.The second police report shows a woman told police she had consensual sex with Wynn "several times" while she worked as a casino dealer at the Golden Nugget but was forced to resign when she told turned him down in summer 1976.The women's names are redacted on the reports, and police said they do not identify people who say they are victims of sex crimes.Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts on Feb. 6, less than two weeks after the newspaper reported that a number of women said he harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.