PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Dwyane Wade gets emotional after Florida school shooting victim buried in his jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Before he was gunned down in a mass shooting at a Florida high school, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver was excited about Dwyane Wade's return to the Miami Heat. (Courtesy of Tyra Hemans via AP)

MIAMI, Florida --
Before he was gunned down in a mass shooting at a Florida high school, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver was excited about Dwyane Wade's return to the Miami Heat.

His parents revealed Sunday on Univision talk show Al Punto that Joaquin Oliver was buried Feb. 17 in his Dwyane Wade basketball jersey.

RELATED: These are the Florida school shooting victims

Wade, who had played in Miami before leaving for Chicago and then Cleveland, returned to the Heat about a week before the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 14 students and three adults.

He responded to the news of Oliver being buried in a Wade jersey by tweeting, "You're about to make me cry this afternoon."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Parkland School Shooting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsMiami HeatNBAbasketballparkland school shootingmass shootingteen killedu.s. & worldMiami
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Video shows deputy outside Stoneman Douglas High School
Videos from the #Enough walkout around the country
Students spell out 'ENOUGH' amid national walkout
Listen: New 911 calls from inside Florida school shooting
More parkland school shooting
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video