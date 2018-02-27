This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

Before he was gunned down in a mass shooting at a Florida high school, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver was excited about Dwyane Wade's return to the Miami Heat.His parents revealed Sunday on Univision talk show Al Punto that Joaquin Oliver was buried Feb. 17 in his Dwyane Wade basketball jersey.Wade, who had played in Miami before leaving for Chicago and then Cleveland, returned to the Heat about a week before the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 14 students and three adults.He responded to the news of Oliver being buried in a Wade jersey by tweeting, "You're about to make me cry this afternoon."