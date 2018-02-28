Officials say an American man from Keyes accused of trying to enter Libya to join ISIS has been arrested.A law enforcement official told ABC News Bernard Raymond Augustine, 20, was returned to the US from Tunisia on charges of attempting to provide material support to terrorism and was expected to make his first appearance in federal court in Brooklyn Tuesday.Court records revealed he told US customs officials upon departure he was intending to travel to Tunisia for vacation.Officials said someone who lives in Augustine's Keyes home near Modesto told authorities "there was no legitimate reason for Augustine to travel to Tunisia."A search of his computer revealed a song that extols ISIS and messages Augustine allegedly sent praising the terror group.