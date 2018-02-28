A Sugar Land woman is still shaken after her home was invaded last month.The victim says two men forced their way into her home located near the 600 block of High Meadows Drive on Feb. 6."They knocked on the door, I opened the door and they came inside. They pushed me inside and they held me at gunpoint," said the victim who did not want to disclose her identity.She said the two men were hiding on both sides of her front door and burst into her home when she cracked her front door open.The suspects then forced the victim and her 2-year-old son into an upstairs bathroom while shouting demands at her."They said, 'Don't act smart and do as I say.' And they said, 'Gimmie all the jewelry and cash, whatever you have,'" she told Eyewitness News.According to the victim, the suspect got away with jewelry and thousands of dollars in cash.That homeowner told Eyewitness News that the men were wearing ski masks, which made it difficult to identify them to authorities.No one was injured during the home invasion.Authorities are offering tips on how to avoid home burglaries.1. Keep outside lights on.2. Set the alarm even when you are home.3. If someone comes to the door, acknowledge their presence and talk to them through the door, but do not open it.4. If you see something suspicious contact Sugar Land Police at 281-275-2020 or call 911.