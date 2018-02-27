Harris County deputy allegedly called ex-girlfriend repeatedly in violation of order

EMBED </>More Videos

DEPUTY ARRESTED: HCSO employee accused of stalking ex-girlfriend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County sheriff's deputy has been relieved of duty after being arrested for allegedly violating a protection order.

Deputy James Christopher Sam was charged early Tuesday. According to court documents, the deputy's ex-girlfriend told investigators Sam was violating a protective order.

A source told Eyewitness News that Sam allegedly called his ex constantly, day after day, when he was told specifically not to by the courts.

Eyewitness News found Deputy Sam just an hour after he was released from jail. We confronted him about the charges, and he said, "don't worry about it."

Deputy Sam also answered "no," when we asked him if he was just arrested.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, Sam was relieved of duty pending the out come of a full investigation.

Follow Miya Shay on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stalkingHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video