Fake money makes it way through Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --Several businesses in Friendswood are finding themselves suddenly out of hundreds of dollars because fake money continues to fool employees.
Officers showed Eyewitness News the money Tuesday.
Since January, police have received reports from Kroger, HEB, Pizza Hut, and Dunn Brothers Coffee that have received fake $20s, $50s, and $100s over the past month.
The fake cash features watermarks and serial numbers.
Dunn Brothers Coffee fell victim to a fake $100 bill.
The bills look so real, neighbors we spoke with had a hard time spotting the fake.
"If this were a game and you said, pick the one that's real, or pick the two that are real, I would have a real hard time picking the real one," Friendswood neighbors Kay Howard said.
"Even when you held it up to the light, they have those letters on the side," Dunn Brothers Coffee General Manager Benette Rowley said. "It had those letters. It had the number."
Officers released an image of the person who used the counterfeit money.
Officers said more than one person has tried to use fake money. So far, no one has been arrested. They're encouraging businesses to check bills with a counterfeit pen. Officers said if it's discovered to be fake, distract the customer, and call police.
For more information, visit the Crimestoppers website.
