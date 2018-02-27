6 men arrested in Harris Co. sting operation aimed at alleged child predators

EMBED </>More Videos

Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen says one suspect had very close contact with children.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former Pasadena ISD substitute teacher is among six men arrested in a major undercover sting operation aimed at suspected predators.

Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen said one of the suspects, Eleno Garza, is employed by UTMB Galveston and has had extensive access to children.

The suspects are facing charges after they were allegedly caught trying to meet children for sex online.

Garza holds both a teaching certificate and a day care license, and also worked at a YMCA in Texas, Rosen said.

The constable said Garza allegedly had an interest in kidnapping children.

"He tied up doll pictures and tied up dolls," Rosen said. "He said he wanted to tie up a child."

Rosen identified the other suspects as:
  • Jeremy Chapman
  • Brandon Knarr
  • Israel Garcia
  • Ricardo Reyes
  • Fahed Siddiqui



In a message to parents, Rosen said adults must stay on top of their children's internet usage.

"Parents, engage your children. be involved. Look at their social media," Rosen said.

Rosen also said parents should watch for changes in their child's behaviors, and to investigate if they feel their child is withdrawing from them.

The constable also sent a message to young people, who he said could be susceptible to predators online.

"Who you think you are talking to may not be, in fact, who you are talking to," Rosen said.

The constable said the undercover operation consisted of more than 75 members of law enforcement from 12 agencies, and was led by the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
internet sex crimessex crimesarrestinvestigationchildreninternetHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video