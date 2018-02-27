Jeremy Chapman

A former Pasadena ISD substitute teacher is among six men arrested in a major undercover sting operation aimed at suspected predators.Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen said one of the suspects, Eleno Garza, is employed by UTMB Galveston and has had extensive access to children.The suspects are facing charges after they were allegedly caught trying to meet children for sex online.Garza holds both a teaching certificate and a day care license, and also worked at a YMCA in Texas, Rosen said.The constable said Garza allegedly had an interest in kidnapping children."He tied up doll pictures and tied up dolls," Rosen said. "He said he wanted to tie up a child."Rosen identified the other suspects as:In a message to parents, Rosen said adults must stay on top of their children's internet usage."Parents, engage your children. be involved. Look at their social media," Rosen said.Rosen also said parents should watch for changes in their child's behaviors, and to investigate if they feel their child is withdrawing from them.The constable also sent a message to young people, who he said could be susceptible to predators online."Who you think you are talking to may not be, in fact, who you are talking to," Rosen said.The constable said the undercover operation consisted of more than 75 members of law enforcement from 12 agencies, and was led by the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.