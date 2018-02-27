ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mattress Mack named 'Honorary Chef' at IHOP on National Pancake Day

Mattress Mack named 'Honorary Chef' at IHOP on National Pancake Day (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's National Pancake Day, and of course, IHOP is passing out free short stacks from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Also, Houston's very own "Mattress Mack" stopped by one of the restaurants as the honorary guest chef.

"I love coming to IHOP every year to help the children at Shriners Hospital. It's a great event, great charity. Every year I get to eat pancakes that are delicious," said Mattress Mack.

Every stack served will help the restaurant reach their goal of raising $5 million for local children's hospitals and health organizations.

