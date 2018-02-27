EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3058890" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Why we love Mattress Mack

It's National Pancake Day, and of course, IHOP is passing out free short stacks from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.Also, Houston's very own "Mattress Mack" stopped by one of the restaurants as the honorary guest chef."I love coming to IHOP every year to help the children at Shriners Hospital. It's a great event, great charity. Every year I get to eat pancakes that are delicious," said Mattress Mack.Every stack served will help the restaurant reach their goal of raising $5 million for local children's hospitals and health organizations.