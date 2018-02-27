WASHINGTON, D.C. --The Warriors are spending their day off Tuesday in Washington, D.C. with local children. The team will take them to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Only players and coaches will attend the private event. Klay Thompson revealed the plans last night.
The Warriors made these plans after President Trump withdrew his White House invitation to the NBA champions -- after Stephen Curry made it clear he didn't want to visit the White House.
RELATED: Trump 'withdraws' Stephen Curry's invite to White House