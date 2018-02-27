GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors to take kids to African American museum in Washington, D.C.

EMBED </>More Videos

The Warriors are spending their day off today in Washington, D.C. with local children. (AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
The Warriors are spending their day off Tuesday in Washington, D.C. with local children. The team will take them to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Only players and coaches will attend the private event. Klay Thompson revealed the plans last night.

The Warriors made these plans after President Trump withdrew his White House invitation to the NBA champions -- after Stephen Curry made it clear he didn't want to visit the White House.

RELATED: Trump 'withdraws' Stephen Curry's invite to White House
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsGolden State WarriorsNBAPresident Donald Trumpstephen currysteve kerrdraymond greenthe white houseCaliforniaWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Rockets have a path to NBA streak record but eye a bigger prize
Draymond Green thinks Anthony Davis could edge out James Harden for MVP
These Rockets might really be the Warriors' biggest threat yet
Warriors take kids to African American museum in Washington
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Show More
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More News
Top Video
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More Video